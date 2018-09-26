Pete Davidson Bashes ‘Racist’ ‘SNL’ Alum Chevy Chase

Current Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson laid out his true feelings on Chevy Chase during an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday.

Davidson was a guest on Stern’s SiriusXM program, where he talked about SNL, fame and a host of other topics. Along the way, Stern brought up Chase, a veteran from the show’s original cast. Chase recently told the Washington Post that the show has gone “downhill,” and that things have never been the same since the original cast left. As Davidson explained, he puts very little stock in these words for the simple reason that he does not like Chase.

“He’s a f— d—bag,” he said. “F— Chevy Chase. He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don’t like him. He’s a putz.”

Davidson, 24 years old, is one of the biggest names on SNL these days. From his perspective, 74-year-old Chase’s remarks were a sleight to creator and showrunner Lorne Michaels, if nothing else.

“It’s disrespectful to Lorne, too, a guy who gave you a career,” he pointed out. “No matter how big you get, you can’t forget what that guy did for you. He created SNL and you were the first person on it. Why do that? He was a great actor, I don’t know why.”

Davidson even turned Chase’s criticism of the show back on him, saying that Chase has not done anything noteworthy in the entertainment industry in years.

“What has he done since ’83? Nothing,” he said. “He had a really big career and then it stopped because everybody realized he’s a jerk off.”

Davidson is not the first person to disparage Chase in recent years. Chase had an explosive feud with Community creator Dan Harmon during the show’s heyday, culminating in Harmon publicizing some of Chase’s curse-filled voicemails to him. Earlier this year, his former co-star Donald Glover also spoke about Chase’s behavior on the show in an interview with the New Yorker, noting some of the inflammatory comments Chase had made to him on set.

“People think you’re funnier because you’re black,” he remembered Chase telling him.

“Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was,” Harmon added in that profile, “and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off.”

Chase and his representatives have yet to respond to Davidson’s call-out. Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with a new episode hosted by Adam Driver, with musical guest Kanye West.