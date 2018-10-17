Pete Davidson Backs out of Standup Gig Following Ariana Grande Breakup

Pete Davidson is keeping a low profile after his breakup with Ariana Grande. The Saturday Night Live comedian canceled a standup show at Temple University for Wednesday, citing personal reasons. Adam DeVine will replace him.

The 24-year-old was set to headline at the university’s “Comedy Night Live” but pulled out due to “personal reasons,” TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Grande herself canceled a performance at a cancer benefit gala Saturday, a day before news broke that the couple had split. However, she performed Tuesday night for a taping of A Very Wicked Halloween, which is set to air later this month.

The university took to Twitter to update students on the change of events, noting that DeVine would be replacing the SNL star. “Update: Comedian @AdamDeVine will now be headlining @TempleMCPB’s ‘Comedy Night Live’ event tomorrow at 8 p.m.,’” the university wrote.

Update: Comedian @AdamDeVine will now be headlining @TempleMCPB‘s “Comedy Night Live” event tomorrow at 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/3UFgo6BUz3 — Temple University (@TempleUniv) October 16, 2018

Grande and Davidson got engaged in June after just a few weeks of dating, and a few weeks after Grande and rapper Mac Miller broke up.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Grande was the one to end her relationship with Davidson.

“Ariana made the final decision,” the source said. “It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love.”

“Ariana and Pete didn’t plan this abrupt split, but they both know this breakup is the right decision for them right now,” the source continued. “Their family and friends stand behind their decision entirely and Ariana’s team feels this will give her time to heal.”

A source told PEOPLE that the relationship was simply “too much, too soon.” TMZ reported that Miller’s sudden death from an apparent overdose played a large role in the decision to split. Sources close to Grande and Davidson said that Grande was in “an incredibly dark place” following Miller’s death and that she couldn’t be “fully invested” in her relationship with Davidson.

She has reportedly returned her $100,000 3.03-carat engagement ring to Davidson, though she is keeping their pet pig, Piggy Smalls.

But ET reports that not all hope is lost for the couple. According to a source, there may be hope for reconciliation down the line.

“They have not stopped talking since they made the decision to split and in fact they plan on trying to stay close friends or maybe one day even more than that,” the source shared. “They are remaining positive and looking forward to a future together where they may be best friends and still haven’t ruled out the possibility of one day making their relationship work.”