Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Reportedly ‘Not Speaking’ After Split

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are taking time away from each other after breaking off their engagement.

The couple, who had a whirlwind romance starting in May, leading to them getting in engaged a month later, broke things off in mid-October.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Davidson reportedly went as far as to change his phone number after the split to distance himself from the singer, according to Us Weekly.

“He decided to focus on himself. He’s had the matching tattoo that he got with her changed,” a source told the outlet. Additional sources said that the pair are currently not in contact with one another in any way.

News of the couple breaking off their four-month engagement first surfaced on Oct. 14.

“This has been a difficult experience for Pete,” the source told the outlet. “He’s always been an extremely private person and the Ariana Grande spotlight and social media were a lot of new pressure for him.”

At the time, other sources told press that the aftermath of Mac Miller’s death was was led to the breakup. TMZ reports that the rapper’s death left Grande in a “dark place” and she felt she couldn’t be “fully invested” in the relationship anymore.

Davidson broke his silence on the split while hosting the “Judd & Pete for America” event in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, taking shots at himself when talking about the end of the relationship.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson said. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

The SNL star also discussed the tattoos he got with Grande, which he revealed to have been covering up.

“So, obviously you know I, we (Ariana and I) broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos. And it was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 percent of it said ‘Yes,’” Davidson said. “So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s— man. They’re literally f—ing haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, f— that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.’”

Grande has been laying low since news of the split surfaced, though she did tap an appearance for the A Very Wicked Halloween 15th anniversary special and announced 42 tour dates for her Sweetener World Tour on Oct. 25.

Photo credit: Getty Images