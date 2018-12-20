Penny Marshall’s Ex-Husband Rob Reiner Pays Tribute to Her in Emotional Tweets

Rob Reiner is mourning the loss of his ex-wife, Penny Marshall. The 71-year-old actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to remember Marshall.

“So sad about Penny,” he tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I loved Penny,” he wrote next. “I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her.”

I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

Reiner and Marshall married in 1971 after meeting during Marshall’s 1971 appearance on The Odd Couple. Reiner adopted Marshall’s daughter, Tracy, whom she had during a previous marriage to athlete Michael Henry. Reiner and Marshall divorced in 1981.

The two auditioned for All in the Family, but Sally Struthers ended up playing Reiner’s character’s wife. The couple worked together on 1978’s More Than Friends, a dramedy about two childhood friends from the Bronx who enter a romantic relationship. Oddly enough, Reiner and Marshall grew up across the street from each other in the Bronx, although they didn’t meet until much later in life.

“When Rob Reiner and I were children, we lived across the street from each other. We never met because the Grand Concourse was a busy street, and we were too young to cross it,” Marshall told The Post in 2012.

“He went to PS 8, I went to 80. He moved when he was 7. His father, Carl, was one of the stars on Your Show of Shows, and he was the most famous person in the neighborhood. He was also known for giving out the best Halloween candy,” she said.

Reiner was joined by countless others in Hollywood mourning the loss. The likes of Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon and Mark Wahlberg all paid tribute to the legendary actress, producer and director.

Marshall died Monday at her California home from complications relating to diabetes, her family and publicist said. She was 75.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” her family said in a statement to TMZ. “Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family.”

Best known for starring in the Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley, she also broke barriers behind the scenes, becoming the first woman to direct a movie that grossed over $100 million with 1988’s Big.

Marshall is survived by older sister Ronny, her daughter, Tracy, and three grandchildren.