Penelope Ann Miller Wins Child Custody Legal Battle

Penelope Ann Miller won sole custody of her two children with estranged husband James Huggins.

The Blast obtained court documents from Miller’s contentious divorce proceedings on Thursday. According to the documents, the 53-year-old Miller got sole legal and physical custody of their children, 17-year-old Eloisa and eight-year-old Maria.

The judge ordered Huggins to stay away from the children until the two sides reach a settlement or another court order.

On Dec. 4, The Blast reported that Miller was granted a temporary protection order, which orders Huggins to stay 100 yards away from the actress and her family.

Miller claims Huggins’ “abuse of alcohol” and his “drunken episodes” have been damaging to the family. She claimed in the court documents that he left their home to “work on his sobriety,” but has “fallen off the wagon.”

Miller is best known for her roles in Kindergarten Cop, The Freshman and Biloxi Blues. She has a Golden Globe nomination for Carlito’s Way and recently starred in Lifetime’s New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell.

Miller was first married to Will Arnett from 1994 to 1995 and married Huggins in 2000. She filed for divorce in November.

“I get so much joy out of seeing them have joy and happiness,” Miller said of her daughters in an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year. “It’s amazing how much you can love another being.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Penelope Ann Miller