Peggy Lipton Mourned by ‘Twin Peaks’ Co-Star Madchen Amick: ‘A True Angel on Earth’

Actress Peggy Lipton is being mourned across social media following the news of her death, especially by those familiar with her work on Twin Peaks.

Lipton appeared as diner owner Norma Jennings in every iteration of Twin Peaks, including the original CBS series, its 2017 Showtime revival and the films Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces. Her character’s main plot points revolved around her relationship with Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) and her mentorship of Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick).

Hours after news of Lipton’s death broke, Amick shared an emotional remembrance of Lipton alongside a photo of the pair together on the Twin Peaks revival set.

“I lost a sister today. She was a true angel on earth. Always the coolest in the room. You couldn’t fit anymore love into that gorgeous soul of hers and she shared her heart generously with everyone around her,” Amick wrote. “She was such a proud mother. Loved her girls more than anything in the world. I will always love you Peggy. I hope to dance with you again in the stars one day.”

While not many of her other Twin Peaks co-stars have addressed her passing, Lipton’s co-star Sherilyn Fenn and the show’s co-creator, Mark Frost, have shared heartbroken tweets about her.

Lord Jesus….I am so out of touch I did NOT know we lost our sweet, amazing, beautiful Peggy……it can’t be….💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😳💔💔💔💔💔Blessings to how beloved ones……….💔💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/79Si65cwBC — sherilynfenn (@sherilynfenn1) May 12, 2019

Lipton’s death from cancer was revealed by her daughters Rashida and Kidada Jones, whom she shared with ex-husband Quincy Jones.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the sisters said in a joint statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her. We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us.”

Photo Credit: Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME