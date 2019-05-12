Peggy Lipton’s Daughters Rashida Jones and Kidada Issue Statement Following Death

Rashida Jones and sister Kidada revealed the news of mother Peggy Lipton‘s death Saturday.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, the daughters of the late actress and former model, whom she shared with legendary music producer Quincy Jones announced her passing from cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” Lipton’s daughters said in the statement. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond,” They added. “She will always be a part of us.”

Lipton was most prominently known for her role in the late 1960s police series The Mod Squad and her role on Twin Peaks.

A day before Lipton’s death, Rashida and her father made an appearance at Raleigh Studio Hollywood for a screening of the documentary Quincy, which she co-directed with Alan Hicks and followed the life and career of her father.

“My dad’s story is also the story of black America. He was born in the ’30s. He’s seen every decade since,” Rashida told The Hollywood Reporter of the documentary back in September. “He’s been relevant in every decade since, so we’re dealing with a lot of race stuff in this country and it’s important to tell the stories of the past. It’s the only way we can learn. It’s the only way we can change and evolve, and this is a great way to do it.”

Lipton’s role on Mod Squad and marriage to Quincy pout her at the center of much controversy back in the 40s for racist criticism in the post-World War II era.

The couple married in 1974 when Lipton stepped away from her career in Hollywood to focus on raisin her kids. Both Kidada and Rashida followed her mother’s footsteps becoming actors.

Following their divorce in 1989, Lipton returned to acting and landed the role on Twin Peaks.

“It was very scary,” Lipton told newspaper in 1993. “I had a push-pull thing inside me that I wanted to do it… I had become so insulated in my world as a mother, that I didn’t know how to pick up the phone and call anybody to put myself out there.”

Most recently the actress played supporting roles in movies such as When in Rome and A Dog’s Purpose.