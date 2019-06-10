Peggy Lipton’s Daughter Kidada Jones Breaks Her Silence a Month After the ‘Twin Peaks’ Star’s Death

Nearly a month after her death at the age of 72, Peggy Lipton‘s daughter Kadida Jones is breaking her silence on her mother’s passing.

On Saturday, Jones, the daughter of Quincy Jones and the older sister to Parks and Recreation alum Rashida Jones, took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her mother. Alongside a childhood photo of herself with her mother, Jones wrote that her bond with Lipton knows no beginning and no end.”

“There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness, but of power,” she began with a quote from short-story writer Washington Irving. “They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition, and of unspeakable love ~ Washington Irving.”

“My precious Mommy,” she continued, Jones adding a blue butterfly emoji. “Our love existed before we did. We were a constant prayer in each other’s hearts that manifested on this material plane,” Jones wrote. “Although my being aches deeply for your physical presence, I pray you are enveloped in that infinite space of knowing and love.”

“Although my being aches deeply for your physical presence, I pray you are enveloped in that infinite space of knowing and love,” she added. “May God and every heavenly host meet you where heaven and earth touch and gently guide you on your soul journey. May you be reunited with the source we all begin from and end with. God.”

“You are my north star, the light of my life and I will FOREVER savor the privilege and good fortune of being your daughter. I will never not miss you. I will slowly learn to live without the piece of me that left with you on May 11th. Endless love, Kidada,” she concluded.

Jones and her sister had confirmed in a statement to the Los Angeles Times in mid-May that Lipton had “made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side.”

Born in New York, Lipton’s career in Hollywood began at an early age. After she began modeling at the age of 15, she made her small screen debut at the age of 19 in The John Forsythe Show.

In the years that followed, she made appearances in some of the most popular ’60s shows, including The Virginian, Bewitched, and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour.

After joining the ABC’s hit crime drama The Mod Squad in 1968 at the age of 21, her career skyrocketed, and she would go on to star Twin Peaks from 1989-1991 as well as the 2017 revival.