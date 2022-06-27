Peek Inside Johnny Cash's $1.79M Casita Springs Home That He Helped Design

Johnny Cash is known for singing about the rougher side of life, but his former home shows that he was familiar with luxury as well. Cash built a palacial home in Casitas Springs, California in 1961, and it is now on sale for $1.795 million. Photos from the listing have been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, so we can take a virtual tour of the house for ourselves.

The house that Cash commissioned has a total of 4,500 square-feet of living space, and it is secluded in a rural part of the state. It sits on a property spanning nearly six acres which include expansive fields, hills and wild foliage that could have come right out of an old country music song. The house has a recording studio where Cash wrote some of the biggest hit songs of his career. Other amenities include a pool, a large patio and a home office.

Cash reportedly intended to raise his family at the house in Casitas Springs, but it didn't work out that way for him. He and his wife, Vivian Liberto, moved into the house in 1961 with their four daughters – Roseanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara – but in 1966 Liberto filed for divorce.

The house has many of the original features envisioned by Cash, and it is certainly still a piece of music industry history. Scroll on for a tour of the house that Cash had built for his family.