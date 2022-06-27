Peek Inside Johnny Cash's $1.79M Casita Springs Home That He Helped Design
Johnny Cash is known for singing about the rougher side of life, but his former home shows that he was familiar with luxury as well. Cash built a palacial home in Casitas Springs, California in 1961, and it is now on sale for $1.795 million. Photos from the listing have been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, so we can take a virtual tour of the house for ourselves.
The house that Cash commissioned has a total of 4,500 square-feet of living space, and it is secluded in a rural part of the state. It sits on a property spanning nearly six acres which include expansive fields, hills and wild foliage that could have come right out of an old country music song. The house has a recording studio where Cash wrote some of the biggest hit songs of his career. Other amenities include a pool, a large patio and a home office.
Cash reportedly intended to raise his family at the house in Casitas Springs, but it didn't work out that way for him. He and his wife, Vivian Liberto, moved into the house in 1961 with their four daughters – Roseanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara – but in 1966 Liberto filed for divorce.
The house has many of the original features envisioned by Cash, and it is certainly still a piece of music industry history. Scroll on for a tour of the house that Cash had built for his family.
Exterior
From the outside you can see the sprawling size of Cash's home – but also the size of the landscape it is nestled in.
Living Space
These photos give a good sense of the combination of rustic and modern aesthetics at work here. The main living space uses natural wood to for a down-to-earth feel while other parts of the home are painted white and furnished differently.
Fireplace
The wrap-around fireplace is one of the central features of this house. It doesn't seem to lend itself well to a TV mount or other modern uses, but for those that love a rustic look this is a unique feature to have.
Wall-Mounted Turntable
Another feature attributed to Cash by the listing agents is this wall-mounted turntable. It has been preserved since the house was originally built.
Bedroom 1
There are two primary bedrooms in this house – reportedly built that way because of Cash's tendency to work through the night.
Bedroom 2
The second bedroom has a sliding door that opens right into the pool area and the patio. Cash was reportedly apt to host barbecues here and even play music for his neighbors.
Studio
This studio has reportedly been preserved since Cash's time as well. He would have worked through the night in here composing some of the songs that made him famous for the rest of his life.
View
The view from Cash's property was one of the main attractions for the singer. In particular, he was reportedly fond of the flowers that bloomed here all year round.
Town Pride
Finally, it's clear that Casitas Springs is still proud to have been Cash's home for so many years – even if the singer himself spent much of that time on tour.