Peek Inside ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Star Jamie Dornan’s Glass Home in LA

Fans of Fifty Shades of Grey certainly wouldn’t expect Jamie Dornan, who plays the titular character Christian Grey, to live in just any ordinary home — which he doesn’t, of course. The 36-year-old Irish actor recently listed his $3.2 million Los Angeles home, giving fans a glimpse into his personal life.

Scroll through the photos of Dornan’s unique modern home below — and no, you won’t find a red room of pain.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic; Don Lewis / The Agency

CURB APPEAL

Built in 1959, the home has a retro-modern hybrid feel thanks to its re-conceptualization and expansion in 1966. Inside is a glass box atrium in the center of the home that gives it an open-air vibe — no doubt the result of the renovation. Listed through Jeff Kohl of The Agency, Dornan bought the home in 2016, but spends most of his time in Europe, a spokesperson from the real estate agency told PEOPLE.

SEE-THROUGH VIEWS

The glass atrium makes for transparent views into the main rooms of the home, including its modern kitchen, eating space and living room. The floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows even extend to the other side of the house so that you can see all the way to the pool in the backyard from the center of the four-bedroom house.

LIVING ROOM

The living room features a special double-sided fireplace, separating it into two living spaces while still incorporating the open-air continuity. Natural sunny California light floods the entire house during the day, while the nights are best spent curled up by the fireplace.

KITCHEN

In the kitchen sits an overhanging counter that extends from the sink, keeping the light, airy feel afloat. The modern, sleek gray and white appliances make for a bright space that seamlessly blends into the home’s dining space, complete with a hanging glass light bulb chandelier.

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT SPACE

The home was clearly built for entertaining and al fresco dining, as evidenced by the open-air entertainment area just outside the glass doors next to the pool. Just a few steps from the kitchen, this seems like the perfect home for entertaining.

MASTER BEDROOM

The master bedroom extends directly into the tiled outdoor living space, but its doors slide shut with floor-to-ceiling curtains for privacy as well.

MASTER BATHROOM

Featuring his and hers sinks, the master bathroom’s backlit mirrors and all-white appliances help keep the light and airy feel of the home. The frosted glass shower ensures the bathroom feels expansive, while the raised window is the perfect length to enjoy natural light without worrying about privacy.

BACKYARD

The peaceful swimming pool outside Dornan’s 2,510 square-foot, 4-bedroom pad completes the modern home as a tranquil, calming escape from city life. A separate hot tub sits next to the pool and a bonfire area complete with built-in furniture.