Pee-Wee Herman to Host New Radio Show

If you’ve ever wanted to hear the sound of Pee-Wee Herman’s voice while driving, that dream will finally come true thanks to KCRW, the National Public Radio station based in Santa Monica, California. Herman, played by actor Paul Reubens, will host a show joined by his best friends, Chairry, Magic Screen, and Miss Yvonne. Fans will get to see just how well Herman’s lunacy translates to an audio medium.

At the moment, Herman will only host a single broadcast, KCRW representatives told Variety Monday. The show will air on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. PT, providing the perfectly crazy soundtrack after a day of Black Friday shopping. Herman’s show will be available on demand for only one week after it airs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s a miracle!! I’m going DJ on the radio airwaves!! Literally! TUNE IN Fri., Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. PST to hear me play some GREAT music and bring surprises. @KCRW: I’ll need 1 Chocolate Sprinkle, 1 Glazed, 1 Maple Buttermilk but ZERO Crullers. 🤢 #PeeweeHermanRadioHouronKCRW pic.twitter.com/2opMM1Pil7 — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) November 15, 2021

KCRW also sent out a press release from Herman, whose address is Milky Way Galaxy, Planet Earth, next to the Pacific Ocean, i.e. Santa Monica. “I’m so excited, it’s my very first one! I mailed them a letter, which got lost (apparently!), and then tagged them on Twitter and THEN they didn’t believe it was me until my biggest, bestest, most amazing fans called and called and jammed up their phone lines (hee hee),” Herman’s statement read. “Thank you fans because they are going to get me some donuts and leave me the keys to the studio while they are on vacation!”

The letter Herman is referring to was published on his Twitter page on Nov. 10. The letter, with “From the Desk of Pee-Wee Herman” printed on it, was written in type-writer font, insisting it was not a form letter being sent to several radio stations. (Although hilariously, “KRCW” was typed on a speck of white-out, suggesting that Herman might not be telling the whole truth and nothing but.) “I can arrange transportation to our headquarters should an in-person meeting or even audition be desired,” Herman wrote. He also added in a post script that he wears small headphones.

Reubens has been performing the Pee-Wee Herman character since 1977. He became a household name thanks to Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, which aired from 1986 to 1990 and became a cult classic series. Herman also starred in three movies, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985), Big Top Pee-Wee (1988), and Netflix’s Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday (2016).