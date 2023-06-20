Paxton Whitehead, 'Friends' and 'Frasier' Actor, Dead at 85

Paxton Whitehead, a veteran actor who had recurring roles on a number of hit shows including Friends and Frasier, has died. Whitehead passed away at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia on Friday, June 16, his son, Charles Whitehead, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 85. A cause of death was not disclosed.

The Tony-nominated actor was born on October 17, 1937, in East Malling and Larkfield, Kent, England and began his acting career on the stage, Whitehead was signed by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1958. He went on to make his Broadway debut in The Affair in 1962, a role that was followed by a long run touring and on Broadway in Beyond the Fringe. He also was in Broadway productions of My Fair Lady with Richard Chamberlain, Lettice and Lovage, Noises Off, and The Importance of Being Earnest. He also starred as Sherlock Holmes in 1978-'79's The Crucifer of Blood, which ran for 236 performances at the Helen Hayes Theatre.

Whitehead made his movie debut as d Dr. Philip Barbay in 1986's Back to School. His other film credits include 1986's Whoopi Goldberg-starring film Jumpin' Jack Flash and Back to School (1986). The actor, however, was perhaps best known for his TV appearances, which began with a guest spot on Magnum P.I. in 1982. He went on to appear on shows including The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Murder, She Wrote, Law & Order, Dinosaurs, Ellen, Caroline In the City, 3rd Rock From the Sun, The West Wing, Frasier, and more. He also notably appeared as Mr. Waltham, Rachel's boss at Bloomingdale's, on two episodes of Friends' fourth season.

"He was a cherished client, a luminary in the acting world who is renowned for his extraordinary talent and dedication to his craft," Whitehead's agent told E! News. "He was admired for his versatility and many roles he performed on stage, TV and film. His contributions to the world of entertainment will be cherished and remembered for years to come.

Many of Whitehead's friends and colleagues have also since paid tribute to the actor. On Twitter, actor Dana Ivey wrote, "We first worked together in My Fair Lady in 1964, and the last time was in Importance of Being Earnest in 2010 – friends for 59 years. I loved him so. Heartbroken." Whitehead is survived by his son Charles and his daughter Alex.