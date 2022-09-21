Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said.

Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment on Sept. 18, reports Asian News International. The responding officers reportedly found her hanging in her apartment. Her body was taken to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy. Her relatives were later told her body was sent to her home state of Andhra Pradesh.

The 29-year-old Tamil actor Pauline Jessica, popularly known by her stage name Deepa, died by suicide. She was found dead in her apartment in Chennai.



(Pic Source: Pauline Jessica's Instagram account) pic.twitter.com/pdGyIZELJF — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

"We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV," police said. The police investigation includes a search for anyone else who came into Jessica's apartment. She allegedly reached her apartment the day of her death by car. Police are also uncertain if her death is a suicide or if someone pushed her to take her own life. Police said they found a suicide note nearby, in which she mentioned a failed relationship before the Thupparivalan star's death.

Jessica's death is the latest tragedy in the Tamil film community. Earlier this month, lyricist Kaliban's daughter Thoorigai died by suicide, reports the Times of India. She was found hanging at her home on Sept. 10. It was reported that Thoorigai may have taken her life after she was forced to marry, but police are still investigating what led to her decision. Thoorigai also worked in the film industry as a costume designer and launched a digital magazine for women in 2020. Thoorigai was 28.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.