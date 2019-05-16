Pauley Perrette Fans Wish Her Well After She Reveals Hospitalization Photo

Fans are rushing to send well-wishes to former NCIS star Pauley Perrette after the actress revealed that she was recently hospitalized.

Perrette, who had starred as Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons of the popular CBS crime drama before her exit in 2018, had revealed on Twitter Thursday morning that she had spent the night in the hospital for an unknown reason.

Although Perrette assured fans that she was given a “clean bill of health,” fans were still quick to send messages of support and well-wishes, hoping for a speedy recovery for the beloved actress.

“Glad you got the clean bill of health! Feel better!” one fan commented on the post.

“That had to be a scary night,” another added. “Hoping you are feeling better & enjoy a much better morning.”

“I am glad you got a clean bill of health. I still pray for u each night,” one fan wrote. “U have brought so many issues into the spotlight & you do know u are n angel to many people & animals.”

“Hi Pauley, glad to hear you’re in good health & those gowns are so fashionable aren’t they?” one fan quipped, going on to suggest that the actress fall back to her NCIS onscreen family for a little help. “I’m a huge fan of NCIS, so I hope all is well with you. Just to be in character for a second, you could always ask Ducky except he talks to dead people.”

The actress’ hospitalization comes amid the approaching debut of her new CBS comedy series Broke, which follows an “outrageously wealthy trust fund baby who is cut off by his father, prompting him and his wife to move into her estranged sister’s Reseda home — and the two siblings are forced to reconnect.”

Along with Perrette, who stars as Jackie, a suburban single mother trying to give her son Sammy (Antonio Corbo), the series also stars Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil, who had been present Wednesday at the CBS upfront presentation at Carnegie Hall.

Perrette had been absent from the presentation, during which a trailer for the upcoming series was released. During the presentation, Camil explained that his co-star was sick, though no further details were given.

Broke will mark Perrette’s return to CBS a year since leaving her long stint on popular crime procedural, NCIS. The new series hails from Will & Grace writer Alex Herschlag and is executive produced by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Camil.

Broke is expected to have a midseason premiere on CBS. An official premiere date and time has not yet been announced.