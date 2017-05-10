Patti LuPone Has Words For Madonna: ‘She’s A Movie Killer’

Patti LuPone thinks Madonna should stick to music, and stay far away from acting. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, the 68-year-old Broadway star threw shade at the “Vogue” singer saying that she is a “movie killer.”

At the beginning of the interview, Lupon started by attacking Madonna for her portrayal of Evita in the 1996 film, in which the pop icon played the role that LuPone originated.

“Well, I was on the treadmill when MTV used to have videos, and I saw, I believe it was Buenos Aires and I thought it was a piece of s**t,” LuPone said. “Madonna is a movie killer, she’s dead behind the eyes, she cannot act her way out of a paper bag, she should not be in film or on stage. She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she is not an actress. Bang.”

LuPone says that she met Madonna one time, but she didn’t look back on the experience fondly.

“I did meet her after her opening night party, and the only thing that Madonna has ever said to me was, ‘I’m taller than you.’ Bada bing,” she said.

Back in 1993, LuPone was famously fired from the production of Sunset Boulevard. Andrew Lloyd Weber recast Glenn Close. A caller on the WWHL show asked if LuPone ever saw Close’s performance.

“Well, I was in it. I originated the role, so I don’t think I need to see it,” she said.

“I did see Glenn after all that controversy and there was a great deal of controversy and a great deal of silence on Glenn’s part. I did see her at the Kennedy Center Awards because we were honoring the great Barbara Cook. As luck would have it, I sat at Barbara’s table with everybody else that was performing for Barbara and there was an empty seat right next to me.”

“She said, ‘I had nothing to do with it’ and we hugged,” she said. “And it’s that easy, that you can get rid of years of that anxiety.”

LuPone then took a jab at the 2012 film adaptation of Les Miserables. She starred in the iconic role of Fantine in the live production.

“I only saw a little bit of it, but I’ll tell you, I’m going to be honest, I think the only person who knows how to do movie musicals, or musicals on camera, is Rachel Bloom in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She is the only one that understands how to go from dialogue to song so that it makes sense. Her camera department knows how to shoot these rather large production numbers, and what I saw of Les Mis — I didn’t see Les Mis after I left it, I’m too involved with it to go see it, but what I did see — I wondered why the hell they were doing close-ups of these people so that you were seeing the snot, you were seeing down their throat, you were not seeing the scene that perpetuated this emotion in the song. I just, I don’t know why people assume they can do musicals or make movie musicals without ever having been involved with the process of making a musical,” she said.

LuPone’s fiery commentary didn’t stop at Madonna and Glenn Close, she also addressed Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller being sentenced to prison.

“She’s going to jail!” she said before adding that Miller’s sentence is “not enough.”

“She should go to jail for life,” LuPone said. “Didn’t you find her obnoxious? I found her like, oh I just hated her. She’s, like, the worst dance teacher you ever had when you were a kid. And you just wanted to kill her for hurting kids.”

