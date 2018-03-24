‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites at March for Our Lives Protest

Residents of the fictional Pawnee, Indiana joined the March for Our Lives protest on Saturday, with Craig Middlebrooks, Ben Wyatt, April Ludgate, Lucy and even candy heir Bobby Newport taking a stand against gun violence.

Comedian Billy Eichner, who played Craig on NBC‘s Parks and Recreation, posted a picture on Instagram with other former members of the Pawnee Parks Department. Adam Scott, who played Ben; Aubrey Plaza, who played April; Natalie Morales, who played Lucy; and Paul Rudd, who played Bobby Newport, posed for a picture in Washington, D.C. Rudd wore a shirt that reads, “Protect Kids Not Guns.”

Morales and Plaza held signs supporting Everytown, a group supporting new gun control laws. Morales, who originally shared the photo, added in the caption, the hashtag, “[Parks For Parkland].”

Scott also tweeted a picture with Plaza from Washington. “Hey it’s [Plaza] at [March For Our Lives] in DC,” the actor wrote.

The March for Our Lives protest was organized by the students who survived the Parkland, Florida school shooting last month. The 19-year-old gunman, Nikolas Cruz, killed 14 students and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 with militarized weapons he legally purchased.

“Today we are going to start a revolution,” David Hogg, one of the most outspoken Parkland survivors, told ABC News Saturday morning. “This is the beginning of a lifelong marathon, not only for me, but for my generation. We are sick and tired of the inaction, here in Washington and around the country in different state capitals and different cities, of politicians who are owned by the NRA and not listening to their constituents and the future of America. We are the children.”

During her speech in Washington, Emma Gonzalez, another outspoken survivor, read the names of the victims. She then stood for six minutes and 20 seconds in silence, marking the length of the gunman’s attack.

Emma González reads the names of her fellow Parkland students who were killed, then stands in silence. #MarchForOurLives (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/QLxVFmFI8K — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 24, 2018

“Fight for your lives before it is someone else’s job,” Gonzalez said.

“Welcome to the revolution,” Cameron Kasky said at the beginning of the rally. “My generation has spent our entire lives seeing mass shooting after mass shooting,” and that needs to end, he said.

Last month, members of the Parks and Recreation family were angered by the National Rifle Association, which used a GIF of star Amy Poehler saying “thank you,” as if Leslie Knope would have supported the NRA.

“Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda,” creator Michael Schur tweeted. “Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f— off?’”

Photo credit: Twitter/ Natalie Morales