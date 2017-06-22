Paris Jackson’s New Vogue Cover Features The Abs We’ve Always Wanted

Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop music icon Michael Jackson, is featured on the cover of Vogue Australia in the magazine's upcoming issue. In a bold look for the cover picture, the 19-year-old model sported a risqué outfit that put her toned tummy on full display.

The stunning image shows Paris Jackson sporting a cerulean-colored Prada crop top with yellow floral details. She paired the top with a matching skirt and belt that cinched her trim waist. The blond beauty's inked up arms were on full display as she shot a smoldering look at the camera.

On Sunday, Paris Jackson took to Instagram to share a look at the Vogue Australia cover, which will be available on Monday, June 26th. In the caption, she praised the magazine for representing her interview in a truthful manner.

"One of the first interviews where my words haven't been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source!" she wrote on Instagram. "So thankful. Please check it out."

In a follow-up Instagram post, Paris gave a glimpse at two of her other outfits for her Vogue photo shoot. One of the glamorous getups was an intricately designed dress that featured floral beading and a bow tied below the plunging neckline. She accessorized the ensemble with a choker-style necklace. The second outfit was more casual and showed Paris sporting a cleavage-baring sweater along with a plaid skirt. Jackson completed her look with her sandy blond locks teased into a mess and swept across her face.

During the interview with the publication, Paris spoke out about being a role model for young women.

"I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world," she said."I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to."