Paris Jackson Clarifies Tweet About ‘People Dying’ After Texas Shooting

Paris Jackson clarified a tweet she sent Monday about people dying, not realizing that it might be insensitive in light of the Texas church shooting.

“Why the f**k do people keep dying,” the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson wrote at 12:27 a.m. ET Monday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

why the fuck do people keep dying — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 6, 2017



Less than an hour later, Jackson said the tweet was in reference to a friend who recently died.

Up Next: Wil Wheaton Clarifies Controversial Texas Shooting Comments

“Whoa just now hearing about Texas, & realized how insensitive to the families my last tweet must seem,” she wrote at 1:16 a.m. ET. “To clarify, that was about a friend.”

whoa just now hearing about texas, & realized how insensitive to the families my last tweet must seem.. to clarify, that was about a friend — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 6, 2017

She also added, “My heart is with everyone affected and in pain during this tragic time.”

my heart is with everyone affected and in pain during this tragic time — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 6, 2017

Jackson later called Fox News out for its reporting on her tweets. “This is bulls**t,” she wrote. “That tweet was about my dead friend. if anyone is being an insensitive a**hole right now its whoever wrote this article.”

Jackson wasn’t the only celebrity whose tweets about the tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Texas raised eyebrows. Actor Wil Wheaton apologized to those who took his comment as an insult to people of faith. Comedian Chelsea Handler was also criticized for her response.