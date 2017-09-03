Paris Jackson Shares Topless Photo to Show off New Chest Tattoo

Paris Jackson has previously made known her interest in spirituality, so it comes as no surprise when the 19-year-old unveiled her latest chakra tattoos.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal her new ink with a filtered topless photo, covering her breasts with flower emojis.

In another snap, Jackson shared a closer look at the tattoos that were covered up in bandages. “Secreting blood n plasma everywhere,” she captioned the photo of her stained white shirt.

The chakras are meant to be energy centers placed in seven points of the body.

Jackson got her tattoo done at Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood on Saturday. During her cigarette break, she was spotted outside the parlor on a bench with a friend.

Jackson’s fans know she has an extensive collection of tattoos, as she recently got a matching tattoo with her godfather Macaulay Culkin. She has also paid tribute to her late father in multiple ink designs.