Paris Jackson Shares New Topless Photo With Friend

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, hasn’t been shy about going topless, and her latest photo solidifies that.

our connection is beyond what the english language can describe ♥️ thank you for ascending with me sister #oneness A post shared by Paris-Michael K. J. (@parisjackson) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

The peace-loving actress shared the above topless photo of herself and friend Talia Rose both sitting around a table with in spiritual items all around.

Jackson dedicated the post to her friend and the “oneness” of their relationship.

“Our connection is beyond what the English language can describe,” wrote Jackson. “Thank you for ascending with me sister.”

Rose shared the same shot, with the caption “recalibration.” She had also posted another photo from the friends’ time together.

In the earlier photo, Jackson is shown rocking sunglasses, stylish necklaces and a couple tattoos.

Rose captioned the photo, “Finally with my fairy.

