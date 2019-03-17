Paris Jackson Steps out for Movie Date After Hospitalization

Paris Jackson stepped out with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn for a movie date Saturday night, just hours after she was hospitalized for an apparent suicide attempt.

The Blast published photos of the young couple on a date in Universal City, California. Jackson, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, was seen wearing bracelets and a long-sleeve shirt to cover her wrists.

Jackson also shared a photo from inside a KFC restaurant on her Instagram Story Saturday night.

On Saturday afternoon, TMZ and The Blast reported that Jackson was rushed to the hospital after allegedly slitting her wrists at her Los Angeles home. Both sites reported Jackson was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, but after Jackson denied the reports, a source told TMZ she was released from the hospital and was being treated by her own team.

After the news broke, Jackson published a series of tweets denying aspects of the reports. In one tweet, she posted three eye-rolling emojis before directly writing “f– you you f–ing liars” to TMZ. She also called out Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel, who tweeted about the reports.

“I am so upset about [Paris Jackson], who allegedly attempted suicide,” Frankel wrote. “We are the product of our parents’ unresolved issues. She is a very loving person who helps those in need without looking for praise. My [heart] is with her. I want to take away her sadness as if she was my daughter.”

Before Frankel deleted the tweet, Jackson retweeted it, adding, “lies lies lies [oh my God] and more lies.”

After she left the hospital Saturday, Jackson shared a selfie with herself rolling her eyes. “F— you I’m chillen (sic) like Bob Dylan,” she wrote in the caption. She was also seen wearing a jacket with “PUPPIES AND I’M FINE” written on the back, with one word after “PUPPIES” covered by duct tape.

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

The incident happened a month after HBO aired the controversial four-hour documentary Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse Michael Jackson of molesting them when they were children. On March 14, Jackson told a fan she did not believe it was her job to defend her father, and praised cousin Taj Jackson for defending him.

“there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role,” Jackson tweeted. “i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me.”

The Jackson family and the Michael Jackson estate have denied the claims in the documentary. In February, the estate filed a $100 million lawsuit against the network, claiming it violates a non-disparagement clause in a 1992 deal HBO signed to air the Michael Jackson in Concert in Bucharest: The Dangerous Tour film. The family cannot sue for libel or defamation against Jackson, who is deceased.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images