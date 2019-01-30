Paris Jackson Is All Smiles Following Treatment for Mental Health

Paris Jackson appears to be doing well just weeks after she sought treatment for her emotional health.

The 20-year-old singer and model was spotted out in public for the first time since she voluntarily entered a treatment facility earlier this month, holding hands with musician Gabriel Glenn as they walked through West Hollywood Tuesday afternoon.

The couple, who were first spotted getting close at a fundraiser for F— Cancer in August, were all smiles as they held hands during their stroll.

Jackson’s arm-bearing vest showcased her newest tattoo honoring Led Zeppelin’s fourth untitled album, which joined a collection of more than 50 designs inked onto her skin.

The 20-year-old debuted the four designs – Jimmy Page’s “Zoso” symbol, Robert Plant’s feather symbol, John Paul Jones’ symbol, and John Bonham’s trinity symbol – Monday night, writing on social media “Was planning for a few months on just getting zoso but then I said f– it and.”

The Tuesday outing came just two weeks after Jackson, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, checked herself into a treatment facility following a busy year of work engagements.

“After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” a source said at the time. “She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her.”

Jackson had “been battling depression” and had “been struggling for some time” before she “electively” sought help, a second source added, and she was able to return home shortly after entering treatment following an evaluation at the facility.

Jackson herself later addressed the news on social media just a day later.

“Yes I’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but I am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!” she wrote, adding that her band, The Sound Flowers, would be releasing new music soon.

In the past, Jackson has been open about her struggles with mental health. In a 2015 interview, she opened up about her suicide attempts at the age of 15, revealing that it had been just one of many attempts she had made as a result of “self-hatred…Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”