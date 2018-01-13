Paris Jackson Robbed by Hitchhikers

Paris Jackson tried to help some hitchhikers in Los Angeles on Thursday, and they repaid her kindness by robbing her.

The 19-year-old regaled her Instagram followers with the entire tale on her Story. With a filter giving her doe antlers, Jackson explained how her evening went awry.

“So, last night I picked up a couple of hitchhikers,” she began, “and one girl was pretty f—- up. I mean, I remember taking out a pair of my own socks and putting them on her, and stopping by a f—ing fast food place to get them dinner.”

However, Jackson’s pay-it-forward attitude didn’t seem to translate to her new friends, who simply saw an opportunity to snatch and run.

“This b—- f—ing stole my debit card dude,” Jackson said. “I gave you guys a f—ing ride across L.A. and I do my very, very best to be the best Uber driver ever, even though I’m not a part of Uber and you steal my s—, dude? What the f—!”

This isn’t the first public show of Jackson’s philanthropic side. In October, the daughter of the prince of pop went down to Puerto Rico, to help distribute supplies and rebuild after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. She donated supplies to schools, and was seen handing out backpacks and water filters. She posted pictures of the trip, including one of her reading to children in a school with no power or running water.

Around the same time, she became an ambassador for Elizabeth Taylor’s AIDS Foundation. “Elizabeth was a real badass,” she told People at the time. “It’s very rare that you see someone with that kind of influence really use their platform for something so important.”

The model has clearly been more focused on charity and spreading positivity in the past year.