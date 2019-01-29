Paris Jackson Reveals New Tattoos Commemorating Leaving Treatment

Paris Jackson has debuted a new tattoo just weeks after she checked herself into a facility seeking treatment for her physical and emotional health.

The singer and model took to both Twitter and her Instagram Story Monday night to show off the four new tattoos decorating her arm, all honoring Led Zeppelin’s fourth untitled album. The four symbols – Jimmy Page’s “Zoso” symbol, Robert Plant’s feather symbol, John Paul Jones’ symbol, and John Bonham’s trinity symbol – were all featured on the album’s cover.

“Was planning for a few months on just getting zoso but then I said f– it and,” she captioned a photo of the new ink, which joins a collection of more than 50 tattoos inked onto Jackson’s skin.

The fresh ink was debuted just two weeks after news broke that Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, had voluntarily checked into a treament facility following a “busy year of work engagements.”

“After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” a source close to Jackson said at the time. “She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her.”

“There wasn’t some big event that led to her seeking treatment,” the source added. “This was 100 percent her own decision. No one forced her to get help.”

According to a separate source, Jackson had “been battling depression” and had “been struggling for some time” before she “electively” sought help.

Just days later, Jackson herself addressed the news, updating fans on her current state in an Instagram post which appeared to show her at home.

“Yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!” she wrote, adding that her band, The Sound Flowers, would be releasing new music soon.

Jackson’s stay was short, and she was reportedly able to return home shortly after receiving an evaluation at the facility.

The 20-year-old has been open about her struggle with mental health in the past, including a suicide attempt at the age of 15 which she claimed was prompted by “self-hatred…Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”