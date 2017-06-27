Paris Jackson Honors Late Father Michael With New Tattoo

Paris Jackson’s latest tattoo is a touching tribute to her late father, Michael Jackson. The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share her latest ink, the words “Apple Head” on the top of her foot.

with every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you 🍏 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

“With every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. Love you,” Jackson captioned the touching photo, adding an apple emoji.

“Apple Head” was a nickname that she and those close to the late singer used as a term of endearment.

Jackson, who signed with IMG Models earlier this year, has over 50 tattoos with at least ten of them dedicated to her father including “Bad” on her right hand and the cover art from her father’s 1991 Dangerous album on her forearm.

Earlier this spring, Paris’s brother, Prince shared his own tattoo honoring their late father.

The tattoo on his calf features an illustration of the ‘King of Pop’ doing one of his signature dance moves in black suspenders, a matching jacket, a red button down shirt, a black and red fedora and his signature white sparkling glove. The tattoo also featured Jackson with wings as he dances among sparkling dust.

Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

