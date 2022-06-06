Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Shares Messy Bedroom Selfie

✖

Paris Jackson invited fans into the "mess" in one of her latest Instagram posts. The 24-year-old shared a selfie taken with her phone's front-facing camera, showing her bedroom mirror and a view of the room behind her. To match the caption, her hair frizzed out wildly in every direction.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson has never shied away from the spotlight, nor has she hidden anything from her 3.9 million followers. Her most recent Instagram post proves that with a view of her bedroom mirror. Jackson's hippy-inspired aesthetic was on full display here, and fans didn't fail to notice. Many left adoring comments for her in spite of her self-deprecating caption.

"You are beautiful," one person wrote with heart emojis. Another added: "Beautiful mess I'd say," while a third wrote: "You always look good in red."

Jackson can be forgiven for failing to tidy up or do her hair now and again, especially with her schedule filling up the way it has been. She released her debut album Wilted in November of 2020, and appears to be working on more music based on her Instagram posts. Meanwhile, she appeared in last year's season of American Horror Story.

More recently, Jackson spoke to Pop Sugar about her work with the cosmetics company KVD Beauty. In that interview, she talked about how her relationship with things like makeup has all been informed by her experience growing up as the child of a famous and controversial figure.

"Recently, I've learned how to cope with it all by practicing self-love and affirmations and diving deeper into my spiritual life," Jackson said. "It wasn't until the last couple of years that I've started feeling really good about myself and my body, and feeling comfortable and everything. Those moments of self-love aren't 24/7, but the bad moments are fewer and further between."

"If you don't feel confident, makeup isn't going to help," she continued. "If you don't love yourself, makeup won't help. But if you do love yourself, the makeup can add on. You can always add on and build on to things, but I think the feeling of being whole comes from inner work."

Jackson's album Wilted is available now on most major music streaming platforms. So far, she has not announced any plans for a follow-up.