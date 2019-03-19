Paris Jackson Gives New Details of ‘Nonstop BS’ Week After Hospitalization

Paris Jackson is speaking out following her hospitalization over the weekend.

The 20-year-old daughter of late musician Michael Jackson took to Twitter on Monday to slam reports that claimed she had fallen asleep at the wheel after she was photographed with her eyes closed at a gas station with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“*Parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song* paps take pic and zoom in so you can’t see that i’m parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel. When will this stop?” she tweeted. “this past week it’s been nonstop bulls— i’m so sick of it.”

Jackson’s frustration along with the media reports comes just days after she was rushed to the hospital after she suffered an unspecified accident at her home and required medical treatment and a brief hospitalization.

“At about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Hillside for an ambulance attempt suicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital,” Tony Im, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE.

Although TMZ and The Blast had alleged that the accident was the result of a suicide attempt in which Jackson slit her wrists, requiring her to be placed on a 5150 hold, the singer and model later denied the allegations.

“F— you you f—ing liars,” she tweeted in response to the reports, adding in a second tweet, “lies lies lies omg and more lies.”

Jackson is “currently resting at home and doing fine” following the hospitalization, which followed just weeks after reports surfaced that she had voluntarily sought treatment for her mental health. In that instance, it was reported that the 20-year-old had “checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her.”

Jackson’s stay at the treatment facility wasn’t long, and she claimed that she was “the happiest and healthiest I’ve been in a long time” when updating fans. She also denied reports that she was in a “downward spiral.”

“Damn i’m just now catching wind of these downward spiral articles.. this is like, what ? the 7th time y’all have accused me of this ? the 3rd in the past month? n yet not one OD from all the ‘drugs’ y’all accuse me of doing or any hospitalizations… 7… but who’s counting right…,” she wrote.

