Paris Jackson Is ‘Doing Fine’ Following Accident That Prompted Hospitalization

Paris Jackson is recovering after denying reports she attempted suicide Saturday morning.

The model shut down rumors of her suicide attempt when reports surfaced she had been hospitalized and placed on a 5150 hold. A new source recently spoke with press calling the incident an “accident.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” the source told PEOPLE. “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

TMZ first reported that the 20-year-old was hospitalized after first responders arrived at her home after she cut her wrists.

“At about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Hillside for an ambulance attempt suicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital,” Tony Im, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, told PEOPLE.

Jackson quickly slammed the TMZ report on Twitter, writing, “f— you you f—ing liars.”

In response to a since-deleted tweet from Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel about the TMZ report, Jackson responded, “lies lies [oh my God] and more lies.”

After Jackson’s social media messages, TMZ updated their story to write that she had been released and was under the care of her team after the incident.

In the initial story, the outlet claimed that Jackson had attempted suicide as a direct result of the drama surrounding the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. The 4-hour documentary aired at the end of February and follows James Safechuck and Wade Robson telling stories of their sexual abuse at the hands of Michael Jackson.

Hours before the incident, Jackson responded to fans who shamed her online for not publicly defending her father from the allegations. She wrote that it was not “her role” to defend the pop star in the wake of the allegations, and she just hoped to keep the peace.

Jackson has had a history of mental health problems and struggles with depression. Back in 2012, the model made an appearance on Oprah’s Next Chapter and revealed she was the victim of constant cyberbullying.

In 2017, she opened up about attempting suicide multiple times during her teenage years. She also revealed she had been sexually assaulted by a stranger at the age of 14.

“I’m a completely different person.” Jackson said recalling her past. “I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).