Paris Jackson Denies Suicide Attempt Reports

Paris Jackson is denying reports that she attempted suicide Saturday.

Michael Jackson’s daughter took to Twitter Saturday to slam tabloids shortly after TMZ published a story claiming she had been hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first tweet, she simply posted three eye-roll emojis, expressing her frustrations at the seemingly false story.

Then she quote tweeted Bethenny Frankel’s now-deleted tweet, writing, “lies lies lies omg and more lies.”

Shortly after that, Jackson replied directly to TMZ‘s tweet with the story of the incident, writing, “f— you you f—ing liars.”

According to TMZ, police and paramedics were called to Jackson’s Los Angeles home at 7:30 a.m. after Jackson had slit her wrists and was taken to a hospital, where she is now in stable condition.

The model was allegedly placed in a 5150 hold. Sources told the outlet the suicide attempt was a “direct response” to the allegations made in the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

The documentary aired at the end of February and featured Wade Robson and James Safechuck detailing their history of abuse at the hands of Michael Jackson in their childhood years. The Michael Jackson estate vehemently denies the allegations and are currently seeking legal action against HBO for airing what they claim to be a one-sided documentary.

The Blast later appeared to corroborate TMZ‘s story, claiming that Jackson had been the one to request the 5150 hold, and that she “lost a lot of blood,” but was saved thanks to the first responders’ quick response to the call. However, she continued to deny claims of the incident by posting photos on her Instagram Stories and tweets assuring fans that she is fine.

Reports of her suicide attempt also come a day after the model tweeted that it was not “her role” to defend her father in the wake of the allegations mad in the documentary.

Jackson also praised her cousin Taj Jackson for standing up for her father and said that all she wants is to keep the peace.

“there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own,” she tweeted at the time. “and i support him. but that’s not my role.”

“i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me,” she added.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).