Paris Jackson Debuts Fiery New Red Hair

Paris Jackson changed up her hair again, going red just a few weeks after testing out a blonde look.

Jackson, 20, was seen leaving the Nine Zero One Salon on Friday, sporting flowing red hair, notes Hollywood Gossip. She looked like she stepped out of the 1960s, complete with a beaded necklace and a Grateful Dead tanktop that shows off her arm and chest tattoos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just three weeks ago, Jackson stepped out of the same West Hollywood salon to change her hair from a dirty blonde look to a brighter blonde.

The new ‘do came just a day after Jackson had to hit back at rumors she wanted to go to rehab after hearing about Demi Lovato’s apparent overdose on July 24.

“Ummm no?? I haven’t gone to a clinic,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “Someone doesn’t have to almost die for me to know to be healthy, I’ve already had friends [overdose] and die. That’s enough for me.”

Jackson also responded to the headlines on Twitter. “bruhh i already made a statement about this! i haven’t gone back to rehab, or to any clinic,” she told a fan. “[I don’t know] who decided to make this bulls— up for clickbait but it’s annoying!”

Jackson has spoken about her own struggles in the past, admitting to making multiple suicide attempts after the 2009 death of her father, Michael Jackson, in a January 2017 Rolling Stone interview. In January 2014, a then-15-year-old Jackson attempted to kill herself by taking 20 Motrin pills and slitting her wrists. She went to a therapeutic school in Utah, which helped her get sober.

“I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help,” Jackson said of her 2013 suicide attempt. Her time in Utah was “great,” helping her become a “completely different person,” Jackson said.

Last month, Jackson also told her fans she is bisexual during an Instagram Q&A. “That’s what you guys call it, so I guess, but who needs labels,” she told one fan who asked if she was bi.

However, when someone asked if she was really dating supermodel Cara Delevingne, Jackson said it was “none of your goddamn business.”

Jackson was also in the news this week when TMZ reported she was moving to a new home to get away from actor Isaac Kappy, who reportedly tried to choke her during a game a month ago. Kappy denied the report, tweeting that he has not seen Jackson in over a year.

Photo credit: Gisela Schober/Getty Images