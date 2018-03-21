Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Cuddle in Bed While Watching ‘Carol’

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne recently posted a video of themselves cuddling in bed and watching the film Carol.

In the clip shared to Jackson’s Instagram Stories thread, the two girls can be seen lying in bed together while watching the 2015 film that stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara as love interests in an increasingly complicated setting.

The Daily Mail reports that Jackson and Delevingne have been infatuated with one another, having traveled all over the globe in order to spend time together.

“There’s no denying there’s a spark,” a source close to the girls reportedly said. “They really hit it off at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in LA in May [2017] and have been hanging out since…Cara is quite enamored by the fact Paris is the daughter of one of her musical heroes.”

A potential relationship between the two is not surprising as both are strong, independent women who are fearlessly outspoken about their beliefs.

For example, back in 2017, Jackson opened up about her opinions on nudity, firing back art critics of some of her more revealing social media posts, by saying, “being naked is part of what makes us human.”

“I’ll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me, it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. I’m usually naked when I garden,” she added.

“It’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do. Not only is your body a temple and should be worshiped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself,” she said.

“The human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what ‘flaws’ you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. If this makes some of you upset I completely understand and I encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but I cannot apologize for this in any way. It is who I am and I refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret,” Jackson concluded.