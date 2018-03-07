Paris Jackson Wants Fans to Stop Photoshopping Her Skin Color

Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop music icon Michael Jackson, is calling out those who Photoshop her skin tone.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old took to Twitter to speak out against images she has come across that appear to have lightened or darkened her skin tone, stating “I’m aware of what I look like and I [am] finally happy with it.”

“I appreciate everything y’all make for me, I enjoy every single edit I see. but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. and please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. I am what I am. I’m aware of what I look like and I finally happy with it,” she tweeted.

Her tweet was immediately met with support from fans.

“You’re beautiful the way you were made! It’s so sad we live in a society where people have to edit things to satisfy their description of what is acceptable to fit into society or what they think society wants to see,” one person commented.

“Good for you Paris, it’s not what a person looks like outside, it’s inside that counts and if your happy with yourself, then I’m behind you 100%,” another wrote.

Jackson has been vocal in the past about her path to self-acceptance and self-love, opening up to The Daily Telegraph in November about a period of self-hating she went through when she was younger and how she came to embrace herself.

“Some days I’m very happy to be myself and embrace every aspect of myself and my body, other days it gets difficult. I went through a lot of self-hatred in my younger days, but I’m happy as well as proud of myself to say that I’m growing out of that and growing into love,” she said. “I make it very clear that I am flawed because I think it’s important to show others that, sure, I have a highlight reel like everyone else in the industry, but I’m also definitely still a human being with a sloppy behind-the-scenes. And that’s OK.”