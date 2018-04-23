Paris Jackson Blasts Family for ‘Serious Meltdown’ Concerns

Paris Jackson assured her fans that nothing is wrong with her and laughed off rumors of family members being seriously concerned about her health.

“So apparently people think I’m about to die. I don’t know. My therapist texted me about it, laughing though. So that’s good,” the 20-year-old said in an Instagram Story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, I guess to the family members talking to all these news outlets saying you’re worried for me, when was the last time you talked to me?” she asked as she lifted her sunglasses.

She said her brother Prince Jackson is not worried about her because they talk all the time.

“If you’re worried about me, call me,” Jackson said at the end.

Jackson’s videos were prompted by a report in Page Six, published on Saturday, that centered around a video she posted of herself walking along a ledge. The clip supposedly gave family members “flashbacks” to the day in 2002 when her father Michael Jackson dangled her younger brother Blanket from a balcony in Berlin. The video in question showed Jackson falling into the arms of supermodel Cara Delevingne, her rumored girlfriend.

“But this is worse than that because I still think Michael had control of Blanket and they weren’t nearly as high up as Paris is in this video,” the unnamed relative told Page Six. “She’s lost it. She really has.”

Another source added that her family thinks she is headed towards a “serious meltdown.”

“Everyone saw that video, and even though we all knew that she’s now OK, watching it was so traumatic that nobody wants to show it to either [grandparents] Katherine or Joe,” the relative said.

The relative even warned that there needs to be an intervention.

“It’s not happening, but everyone will regret it if she dies out there,” the person said.

In contrast, Jackson’s Aunt LaToya Jackson told Entertainment Tonight that Jackson has “become a remarkable woman” who has “done very, very well and I’m very proud of her, and very excited and very happy.”

Jackson did admit to attempting suicide during her troubled childhood, after Michael Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.

“[I attempted suicide] multiple times,” Jackson told Rolling Stone in January 2017.

“They always say, ‘Time heals,’” she continued. “But it really doesn’t. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of ‘OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.’ So going forward, anything bad that happens can’t be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Paris Jackson