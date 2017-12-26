Paris Jackson Reveals ‘Dirty’ Bikini Photos on Christmas Day

Paris Jackson shared a variety of Christmas posts on Monday, but one was a bit different.

While the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson posted several photos of family and friends on the holiday, she also shared two photos of herself swinging on a tree in a bikini.

The nature-loving actress is seen in a two-piece Calvin Klein swimsuit pulling herself up onto a tree branch.

“Feet always dirty in my Calvins,” she captioned the post.

While she’s disabled comments on the photos, they racked up more than 24,000 likes on Instagram in the three hours since it was posted.

Other Christmas photos posted by Paris include a family photo with brothers Blanket and Prince, a video of herself singing and a couple photos taken with friends.