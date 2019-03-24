Paris Jackson Attends Premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Dirt’ After Hospitalization

Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn attended the premiere of Netflix’s The Dirt on Monday night the same day she slammed reports that she was hospitalized following a suicide attempt.

The 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson stepped out for the event at the ArcLight Hollywood wearing an edgy black studded jacket, lace-up combat boots, several necklaces and pink eye makeup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson was invited to the Motley Crue biopic by drummer Tommy Lee. “Thanks for the invite @tommylee! xoxo,” she wrote on an Instagram photo documenting the evening.

Earlier that day, Jackson slammed the Daily Mail for publishing misleading photos of her at a gas station. In one photo, she sits in the driver’s seat with her eyes closed, with the publication claiming she was seen “dozing off.” Jackson fired back at on Twitter, saying her eyes were closed while she listened to a song on the radio.

“*parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song* paps take pic and zoom in so you can’t see that i’m parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel…. when will this stop,” she wrote.

“this past week it’s been nonstop bulls– i’m so sick of it,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

this past week it’s been nonstop bullshit i’m so sick of it — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 19, 2019

On Saturday, Jackson was rushed to the hospital, with TMZ and The Blast reporting that she cut her wrists in an attempted suicide. The reports initially said she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, but Jackson denied those reports and was seen leaving the hospital mere hours later.

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” a source told PEOPLE Saturday. “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

Last week, Jackson lashed out at a tabloid for claiming she was in a “downward spiral” after photos of her and Glenn in New Orleans surfaced.

“me and my bf re-enacted ‘the californians’ from SNL while we were in nola purely for the entertainment of our friends, and paps happened to be taking pictures of it all and…. y’all it looks like a full on break-up scene in a sad drama movie omg,” she wrote in one now-deleted tweet, reports PEOPLE.

In another message, she wrote, “damn i’m just now catching wind of these downward spiral articles.. this is like, what ? the 7th time y’all have accused me of this ? the 3rd in the past month? n yet not one OD from all the ‘drugs’ y’all accuse me of doing or any hospitalizations… 7… but who’s counting right…”

One tweet she did not delete reads, “i smoke weed on my [Instagram] story ONE time and all of a sudden i’m a junkie meth alcoholic party raver that’s also secretly married and pregnant and may or may not have a penis.”