Paris Hilton Soaks up the Sun in St. Barts With Tiny Bright Bikini

Paris Hilton‘s brother got married on the Caribbean island of St. Barthelemey a week ago, but it looks like Hilton stayed around to soak up the sun.

On Thursday, she posted a pair of bikini photos from the tropical spot.

In the photos, Hilton is wearing a tiny aqua-colored bikini. “[Mermaid Vibes],” she wrote in the caption for the first picture. “I [heart] #StBarths,” she wrote in the caption for the second.

She tagged the shoe brand Pretty Ballerinas, letting everyone know who makes the flats she is wearing. The outfit looked similar to a pink one she wore earlier in the week.

Most of the Hilton family was in St. Barts for 28-year-old Barron Hilton’s wedding to socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff on June 3. Hilton shared photos from the event, including a family photo with her parents, Richard and Kathy Hitlon, and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Hilton’s St. Barts vacation came to an end on Friday, when she arrived home. However, she had to pack for trips to Antalya, Turkey, Ibiza, Spain and Milan, Italy. By Sunday, she was already in Turkey at The Land of Legends theme park and resort. She then has a DJ’ing gig at Ushuaia in Ibiza on June 14.

Amid all this traveling, Hilton also has to plan her own wedding. The 37-year-old got engaged to actor Chris Zylka over New Year’s in Aspen, Colorado. Zylka gave her an engagement ring reportedly worth $2 million.

In a March interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilton said she plans on inviting actress Nicole Richie to the wedding. The two co-starred on The Simple Life, a reality series where the two rich friends took on low-paying jobs.

“All my girls will be invited. Right now, we’re just picking out the dress and the location,” Hilton told ET. “There’s so much to plan so I just can’t wait. It’s a really exciting time for everyone.”

The other “girls” expected to attend include Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian West.

As for a possible revival of The Simple Life, Hilton said she has been approached about doing it, but she is focusing on her businesses at the moment.

“It was so much fun and it’s such a hilarious show. I still watch it,” Hilton said of the series. “It’s fun that everyone’s enjoying it and it’d be amazing for it to come back.”

The Simple Life originally ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2007.

