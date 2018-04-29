Paris Hilton Says Sex Tape Leak Felt Like ‘Being Raped’

It’s been several years since Paris Hilton‘s sex tape was first leaked but that doesn’t mean the hotel heiress will be forgetting it anytime soon. In a new documentary, Hilton opened up about the devastating event and how violated she felt after it was distributed, USA Today reports.

The home video of then just 19-year-old Hilton with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon was made in 2001 and was first posted on the internet in late 2003 and arguably made her famous, just weeks before she made her debut in The Simple Life.

“It was like being raped,” Hilton said in the new film, The American Meme. “It felt like I’d lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways. I literally wanted to die at some points. I was like, ‘I just don’t want to live, because I thought everything was taken away from me. I didn’t want to be known as that.”

The documentary premiered this weekend at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where Hilton made her remarks at a post-screening question and answer session.

The socialite previously told Piers Morgan in a 2011 CNN interview that she felt “so betrayed” when the tape got out.

“When I was a little girl, I looked up to people like Princess Diana and these women and I feel like he took that away from me,” Hilton said. “This is not what I planned. I didn’t want to be known as that. Now when people look at me, they think that I’m something I’m not, just because of one incident one night, with someone who I was in love with, people assume, ‘Oh, she’s a slut,’ just because of one thing that happened to me.”

“It’s hard because I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life and explain it to my children,” she said. “It’s something that just changed my life forever and I’ll never be able to erase it.”

“I wish I had never met him,” Hilton said in a later 2017 interview with Marie Claire. “That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn’t want to be seen in public.”