Paris Hilton Rocks Sheer Top at Burning Man

The Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada attracts numerous unique festival goers every year, and this year one of them just happened to be Paris Hilton.

Ready for the #Playa. ✨👽🚀💫🌙 #BurningMan 🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Turning up the heat out west, Hilton showed up at the festival in a sheer black top with black bottoms and a sheer shirt, featuring a multicolored floral design. Wearing X-Gen Peekaboo pasties to cover up, Hilton also donned a pair of goggles, some black sunglasses and Madonna-esque lace gloves.

While the ensemble may seem over-the-top, it’s actually fairly tame for Burning Man, which frequently seems like its attendees wear far-less clothing.

#BurningMan2017 🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

While she hasn’t been in front of the camera as much the last few years, Hilton has still been periodically putting out some new music.

Since 2014, the former Simple Life star has put out about four different dance-pop tracks, the most recent of which, “Crazy,” began circulating sometime in early 2016.

Earlier this year, cameras caught her out at a rave club with her new boyfriend, Chris Zylka of HBO’s The Leftovers.

Zylka, 31, is an actor most know for his role as “Flash” Thompson in the Amazing Spider-Man films, but can be seen next starring in The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, opposite Kit Harington, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman and Bella Thorne.

The couple was also seen at this year’s Coachella music festival, with Hilton rocking a gorgeous black lace dress that was incredibly see-through, as well as a matching butterfly backpack.

No one can say Paris Hilton doesn’t have an impeccable fashion sense.