Paris Hilton Opens up About Identity Theft and Break-ins on ‘The Talk’

Paris Hilton is sending a message to thieves looking to target her during Wednesday’s episode of the The Talk.

The heiress revealed that she has had her identity stolen “so many times I can’t even count,” recalling a time in May 2018 when Los Angeles resident Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan was sentenced to 57 months in prison after being convicted of stealing Hilton’s identity in order to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in a spending spree.

“I wanted to set an example, it’s just happened so many times,” Hilton said of her decision to take Bkhchadzhyan to court. “This woman went as far as to get a hotel room on New Year’s Eve, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars just ordering all these things. She got cell phones with my name. Six months was on a spending spree.”

She added, “I just never want this to happen again.”

Hilton was also infamously the victim of a crime circuit known as the “Bling Ring” that broke into celebrity homes between 2008 and 2009 using information from their social media posts to determine when they were out of town. On The Talk, Hilton said her house was broken into “seven times” before the culprits were caught, during which they stole “everything they could get their hands on.”

The moral of the story, co-host Sharon Osbourne hypothesized, was to keep your social media activity under control so that thieves won’t target you.

“I’m gonna put on social media a picture of our guard at the house,” she joked, “because he’s big.”

Hilton has more than just that legal drama going on right now. News broke last week that she and fiancé Chris Zylka had called off their engagement, leaving the $2.2 million engagement ring in legal limbo.

“They broke up and called off their engagement earlier this month,” a source told JustJared last week of the split. “Their relationship started to become off-kilter after about two years together.”

“Paris will be focusing on her brand like DJ-ing and fragrances while Chris will get back into acting and art, like his gallery pop-ups with Banksy during Art Basel,” they added.

Another source told PEOPLE that the “wedding was never going to happen.”

“They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents,” the source said.

After Hilton announced that her wedding would be postponed to 2019 due to her busy schedule, the source revealed, “They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date.”

Photo credit: YouTube/The Talk