Paris Hilton Shows Behind the Scenes of Sensual New Music Video

Paris Hilton released her debut single, “Stars Are Blind,” back in 2006, and the heiress has returned to the music scene with her latest track, “I Need You,” which, in true Hilton fashion, is accompanied by a fully extravagant music video.

Hilton released the song on Valentine’s Day, with the video arriving on the same day. Featuring the heiress in a variety of settings including a giant cake, a bed of roses and a hot pink bedroom, the clip is classically Hilton.

The former Simple Life star also shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram, giving fans a peek at the making of her latest masterpiece.

In the clip, Hilton works her way through various sets, the footage interspersed with peeks at wardrobe and makeup. Hilton’s fiancé, Chris Zylka, can also be spotted in his role as director of the music video.

“I wanna put the happy in your Birthday / And I wanna be the merry in your Christmas / I’m always giving thanks for you on every Thanksgiving,” Hilton sings on the breathy pop track.

The heiress told People that she “wanted to make the ultimate Valentine’s Day song.”

“At that point in my life [when I wrote it], I wasn’t with anyone, so this is the perfect point in my life to release it because now the words definitely mean something,” she said. “It’s just always how I wanted to feel, [and] I found my dream man.”

Zylka proposed to Hilton over the New Year’s weekend in Aspen on a ski trip. The actor popped the question with a $2 million, 20-carat diamond engagement ring, which Hilton proudly shows off in her new music video.

“I’ve never felt like this in my life,” Hilton said of her fiancé. “I’ve never trusted anybody and, with him, he’s so loyal and so dedicated.”

“He dedicates his life to me, he’s my best friend, my other half, my soul mate — there’s no one else like him in the world,” she added. “He makes me smile and makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world every day I wake up.”

