Paris Hilton Reveals Why Lindsay Lohan Is ‘One of Those People’ She Can’t Trust

Back in the ’00s, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan ruled the tabloids, but the two socialites have since had a falling out and are no longer friends.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy this week, Hilton explained the situation to host Andy Cohen, calling Lohan someone she just can’t trust.

“Back in the day we were friends,” the heiress said. “But [she’s] just one of those people that I just don’t really trust. And I only like to be around positive energy and good people.”

“She was too much drama for you,” Cohen acknowledged.

“Good vibes only,” Hilton said.

The 37-year-old also discussed the infamous 2006 paparazzi photos of herself, Lohan and Britney Spears smiling together in a car in the midst of a night out. According to Hilton, Lohan crashed the party.

“Britney and I went out for the night,” Hilton recalled. “[Lohan] totally party crashed. We were all at the Beverly Hills Hotel at the bungalows, and we were at an afterparty, and then Britney and I wanted to leave to go home.”

“And then [Lohan] started, like, chasing us, and then squeezed in the car — it was literally a two-seater,” she continued. “She just, like, squeezed in. I didn’t want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be like, ‘Get out of my car.’ So I was like, ‘Whatever.’”

“We went back to my house, and then Britney and I just went to sleep,” the heiress concluded. “There was no Uber back then, so [Lohan] probably called a cab. I have no idea.”

Hilton further publicized the status of her relationship with Lohan over the summer when she commented “#PathologicalLiar” on a video Lohan had shared of herself making statements about Hilton.

“Just saying a fact,” Hilton told E! News when asked about the comment. “Fact of life.”

Hilton and Lohan’s feud reportedly dates back to 2006, when Lohan began dating Hilton’s ex, Stavros Niarchos. On the night they were photographed with Spears, however, Lohan denied the drama, telling photographers, “Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She’s a nice person.”

“I’ve known her since I was 15,” she added. “Stop making us hate each other.”

In August, Hilton told TMZ that she won’t be watching Lohan’s upcoming MTV reality show, Lohan Beach Club, which is set to debut in 2019.

“We have better things happening,” Hilton said, adding that she’ll be “a little too busy” to watch the show.

When asked if she had advice for Lohan, Hilton referenced her own reality show, The Simple Life, saying, “There’s nothing like the original, nothing like the OG.”

