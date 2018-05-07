Paris Hilton in Tears While Testifying Against Hacker

Paris Hilton gave a statement in a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday afternoon, describing her experience having hundreds of thousands of dollars and personal photos stolen by a hacker as well as having her identity stolen.

The Blast reported the hotel heiress was unable to hold back tears while speaking.

“This has impacted me in so many ways,” Hilton said in an interview after the hearing. “I am constantly looking over my shoulder and even scared to walk into my home alone fearful that this woman or her boyfriend or other dangerous friends are inside there waiting to hurt me or steal from me.”

The hacker, Paystar Bkhchadzhyan, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for bank fraud conspiracy after hacking three people’s bank accounts, including Hilton’s, as well as the former reality television personality’s iCloud.

The Blast also got its hands on the transcript of Hilton’s statement (which you can read in full here).

“Public figure or not, no one should be a target for this crime,” Hilton said. “I hope that by being here today it brings awareness that this won’t be tolerated and moving forward it doesn’t continue to happen to me or anyone else.”

“When I first found out that my personal emails, iCloud, credit cards and identity had been stolen and taken over by some stranger I felt so upset, hurt and violated,” she continued. “The defendant not only hacked into my accounts and made credit cards with my name on them but somehow found a way to hack into the email accounts of my employees, my friends and my family members such as my father and sister.”

Hilton said Bkhchadzhyan’s attempts at identity fraud were so severe that she attempted to get past security to enter Hilton’s personal home.

“It even got scarier when the front gate security guards in the gated community where I live started getting very heated calls from a woman they said was very rude impersonating me and demanding that her guests only be let into the gates of my private community but also to be let into my house. During this time I was in Switzerland terrified that these strangers were going to break into my home and steal everything.”

She concluded her speech by saying she still feels traumatized by the experience and hopes it happens to no one else.

“I want the defendant and any other hackers out their who are planning to target me or anyone else that this is wrong, highly illegal and a serious crime and it will not be tolerated and if they attempt again then they will be punished for their despicable actions. No one should ever have to go through this or made to feel this way and I hope by being here today it will help make a difference and make people think twice before they attempt or try to do such deplorable things to another person and hopefully put a stop to this.