Hacker Hits Paris Hilton, Steals Nude Photos, $130K

Paris Hilton’s bank account and cloud storage were reportedly hacked recently, and the culprit made off with $130,000 and some nude photos.

Hilton was a victim of a woman named Paytsay Bkhchadkzhyan, according to a report by TMZ. Bkhchadkzhyan was active from 2015 to 2017, and pulled off big digital heists against Hilton and two other people.

The outlet acquired court documents showing that Bkhchadkzhyan used Hilton’s credit card to make reservations for a New Year’s Eve party in 2015 at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. That night alone she allegedly charged Hilton’s account about $40,000.

After that, she used Hilton’s email account to ask her assistant to wire $80,000 to her own account. Bkhchadkzhyan was finally arrested last year, and reportedly pled guilty to bank fraud conspiracy.

However, while she had access to Hilton’s accounts, she reportedly made off with nude photos from Hilton’s iCloud account. Investigators aren’t sure what Bkhchadkzhyan did with the photos just yet.

In addition, Bkhchadkzhyan reportedly hacked into the accounts of Hilton’s father, Rick Hilton, and her sister, Nicky Hilton. She did her best to gain access to more accounts through those.

Bkhchadkzhyan will be sentenced on Monday. Federal prosecutors are reportedly recommending 57 months in prison for the hacker, followed by three years of supervised release. She will also have to pay restitution to her victims, which totals about $318,535.

Hilton was famously a victim of a sex tape leak back in 2003. The footage of a 19-year-old Hilton and her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon was made in 2001, and it helped make her famous — for better or worse — just before the release of her reality TV comedy The Simple Life.

Hilton revisited the trauma of the sex tape leak in the new documentary The American Meme just this year.

“It was like being raped,” Hilton said. “It felt like I’d lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways. I literally wanted to die at some points. I was like, ‘I just don’t want to live, because I thought everything was taken away from me. I didn’t want to be known as that.”

Hilton spoke about the film and her experience at the documentary’s premiere last week at the Tribeca Film Festival. She echoed similar feelings from her 2011 CNN interview with Piers Morgan.

“When I was a little girl, I looked up to people like Princess Diana and these women and I feel like he took that away from me,” Hilton said. “This is not what I planned. I didn’t want to be known as that. Now when people look at me, they think that I’m something I’m not, just because of one incident one night, with someone who I was in love with, people assume, ‘Oh, she’s a slut,’ just because of one thing that happened to me.”