Paris Hilton’s Fans Still Answering Twitter Question Six Months Later

Six months ago, Paris Hilton posted a photo of herself thinking, and naturally wanted to know what was on her fans’ minds. People are still answering that question, proving that tweets last much longer than you think.

As recently as this week, her followers were still replying to the tweet.

“When Spongebob washes his dishes, does he have a sponge for that or is he rubbing dishes against himself?” one person wrote on Thursday.

When Spongebob washes his dishes, does he have a sponge for that or is he rubbing dishes against himself? https://t.co/K23imsMzko — cyberfeels (@cyberfeeIs) February 2, 2018

Another person recalled that time he made a perfect snowball. Instead of hitting the kid he targeted though, the snowball hit his teacher.

That time in grade 5 when during recess I spent 20 minutes crafting the perfect snowball to hurl at this particularily annoying kid but he saw me throw it and ducked and my teacher was standing directly behind him and it clocked her in the face instead🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/A6GkSZn0Nt — Madhav S (@ShuklaSays) February 2, 2018

“Can you fingerprint a sausage?” That’s a quote from I’m Alan Partridge.

Can you fingerprint a sausage? https://t.co/NMGwzejd4B — Darrel (@DMC83_HX) January 28, 2018

One other fan asked a really curious question: Why are pizzas delivered in square boxes if they are round? According to Science ABC, this is because it is cheaper to make a square box out of rectangular cardboard sheets than it is to make a round box.

Why are pizzas round, get delivered in a square box and then eaten as a triangle? https://t.co/AKSiuAXWbd — JakeLFC 🔴 (@Jake_Swift) January 29, 2018

One fan is wondering why his favorite Bob Dylan album is his “Love And Theft” (2001), but he still considers Highway 61 Revisited (1965) Dylan’s best.

I’d say that Highway 61 Revisited is Dylan’s best album, but “Love and Theft” is my favourite; what’s that all about?!? https://t.co/eluUCZ3zr1 — Matty Shipbuilder (@mattyjl9) February 2, 2018

Hilton probably does not have time to go through all these responses to a tweet from September 2017. The 36-year-old hotel heiress is planning her wedding to The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka. They got engaged on Jan. 2 and Hilton showed off her $2 million engagement ring this week.

