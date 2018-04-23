Paris Hilton Shares Sultry Bikini Snap and Kim Kardashian Approves

Former reality television personality and hotel heiress Paris Hilton took to Twitter on Monday to upload a photo of herself wearing a stunning white string bikini with matching sunglasses and headband.

The post earned plenty of positive responses, with the most noticeable being a retweet from friend Kim Kardashian.

“Yesss!!!!” Kardashian wrote, with along with a few fire emojis.

It’s been an emotional few months for Hilton. First, she revealed in January that she and Chris Zylka were engaged.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said in her announcement interview with PEOPLE. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!

“I was so excited and surprised!” Hilton said of the proposal. “I immediately said yes!”

The couple first made their relationship Instagram official in February 2017.

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” Hilton said of Zylka. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”

Zylka gave Hilton a giant engagement ring worth a whopping $2 million. She reportedly had to hire a “ring squad” to keep the ring safe, but still wound up losing it while partying at a club in Miami in late March.

“Paris was dancing with her hands in the air, and the next minute her giant ring had flown off,” one witness said. “She was really panicked as the venue was packed and very dark, it was the early hours of the morning and it was crazy in there.

Luckily the ring was found in an ice bucket at one of the VIP tables thanks to Zylka leading a search party of the club’s staff members.

Then in early April, Hilton reunited with The Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie at a Beverly Hills fashion show. While the two didn’t get the chance to snap a photo for social media, Hilton revealed in a red carpet interview whether she’d consider a return to reality television.

“I feel like I had so much fun doing it, but I’m focusing on all my businesses and really wouldn’t have time to go over to a farm again and do that,” Hilton said. “But it was so much fun and it’s such a hilarious show. I still watch it. It’s fun that everyone’s enjoying it and it’d be amazing for it to come back.”

Meanwhile in the Kardashian world, the family is still reeling from the revelation of Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson being spotted with numerous other women while she was pregnant with their daughter True. Amid the controversy, Hilton gave her two cents on the situation.

“I’m sending her the best ’cause I love her,” Hilton told TMZ. “She’s a strong woman and she’ll get through this.”