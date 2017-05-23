Pamela Anderson Shares Topless Throwback Photo With Followers

Pamela Anderson gave fans a major flashback with her latest Instagram post.

See you on Côte d’Azur A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on May 22, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

The Baywatch star shared a photo from her modelling days that shows her topless upper body. She’s not wearing much on the lower part either, as the only thing visible is a thin body necklace around her waist.

“See you on Côte d’Azur,” she captioned the photo.

Côte d’Azur is also known as the French Riviera. Anderson has been spotted in the South of France at the Cannes Film Festival, so it’s not surprising the 49-year-old former Playboy model is taking some time out on the water.

It’s worth noting the black-and-white nature of the throwback photo. Anderson loves the old-time aesthetic and uploads all her photos in the style, whether they’re new or old.

She also shared another flashback shot on her French expedition. Much like the topless shot above, this one also focused on Anderson’s signature bust.

@Cannes_filmfestival @degrisogono @parismatch_magazine #merci #Cannes A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

She made sure to tag all things Cannes to make her presence known at the festival.

That announcement may have not even been necessary, being as all eyes were on the actress’ stunning red carpet look. She wore a dazzling pair of gold earrings along with a classy black dress.

Anderson spends most her days advocating for animal rights, as well assupporting of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange through social media.

However, her acting days aren’t behind her just yet. She’s set to cameo in the upcoming Baywatch movie, which comes to theaters on Thursday.

