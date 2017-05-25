Pamela Anderson Gets Wrapped Up And Topless In New Instagram Photo

Pamela Anderson has showed off her stunning figure to her social media followers. This time the Baywatch stunner stood topless only covering herself in a billowing window curtain.

In the pic we see Anderson standing in front of a window sporting nothing but a sparkling metal piece of underwear. She clutches the curtain to cover her body showing off only the side of her figure. Her blonde locks flow freely and she has full makeup done.

She kept the caption blank as she didn’t need one. The photo speaks for itself.

Check out Pam in the pic below:

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on May 23, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Meanwhile, the blonde bombshell who was the last woman to appear naked on the cover of Playboy in 2016, recently made headlines for her rumored relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

She also appeared to be dressed modestly during an interview with ITV where she praised WikiLeaks as “true news” and called the 45-year-old hacker “heroic.”

