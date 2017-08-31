Pamela Anderson Reveals Throwback Pic, Promises ‘Something Big is Coming’

Pamela Anderson is promising “something big” in days to come, and is using a stunning throwback snap to share the news. The 50-year-old actress and model took to Instagram this week to tease her followers about a new venture.

The Baywatch alum shared the snap without a caption, but she did overlay a message on top of the image. The note read: “Guess what? Something big is coming.”

The snap shows the mother of two sporting an unbuttoned white top that teases a look at her midriff. She paired the revealing shirt with skintight, high-waisted leather pants. Anderson was pictured while holding an ice cream cone and flashing a grin away from the camera.

After she posted the photo, many of Andersons fans took to the comments section to guess what the “something big” could be.

“Is it vegan, environmental, and compassionate?” one person wrote. “Or maybe a new season of Baywatch?”

“A contract with GUESS,” another person commented.

Even though Anderson likes sharing throwback pics and boasts a following of over 353k users on Instagram, she said that she once believed that social media was “crap.”

“I thought the social media thing was crap, because one time I was offered a movie, but in the contract they said, ‘You have so many followers,’ this and that, and I said, ‘I’m not getting involved with this. This is really bad, and I don’t want anything to do with it.’ So I threw it all away. But then I started to realize, you can use it for good and I started to kind of slowly get back into it. It’s not for personal reasons, but all the things I believe in. That’s the difference,” Anderson said during an interview with W Magazine.

This is part of what is motivating Anderson to pen a self-help book. The former Playboy model explained that she wants to help youths understand the true value in her next book.

“I worry about young people whose self-worth is based on how many followers they have or how many likes they have,” she said. “That’s why I’m writing a book right now called The Sensual Revolution which is about desensitization.”

“It’s just amazing, the statistics and what people are going through right now, and how young people are experiencing fame in this bizarre way.”