Pamela Anderson Shares Plunging Neckline Photo From Cannes

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson might not have a new movie to promote at the Cannes Film Festival, but that didn’t stop the 49-year-old from attending the festival and participating in a photo shoot. The actress took to Instagram to share one of the sultry snaps for her fans, showing off her enviable figure.

@Cannes_filmfestival @degrisogono @parismatch_magazine #merci #Cannes A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

Anderson’s appearance comes shortly after her close personal friend Julian Assange scored a legal victory, as the rape and molestation charges he was facing in Sweden were dropped. However, these are only some of Assange’s legal woes, as his exploits in the world of internet hacking have resulted in many different criminal charges.

The actress has visited Assange many times, fueling rumors that they might have a romantic interest in one another. Although she won’t confirm those rumors, Anderson has revealed, “Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle, I love him for this.”

She might not have confirmed the extent of their relationship, but confessed, “I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation.” She added, “That’s fine but I’d rather not go into private details but let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

Anderson has also come under the spotlight thanks to the upcoming theatrical premiere of Baywatch, based on the series in which she starred. The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron, alongside actresses Alexandra Dadarrio, Charlotte McKinney, and Kelly Rohrbach.

The actress got her start after a chance sighting at a sporting event where she wore the t-shirt of a beer company while her image was plastered on the arena’s Jumbotron. When the company spotted her and adored her girl next door looks, they made her a spokesperson.

Capitalizing on the attention, Anderson set her sights on Hollywood, scoring herself a role in the sitcom Home Improvement and landing multiple gigs with men’s magazine Playboy. The actress ultimately landed a role in Baywatch as C.J. Parker, regularly putting her impressive curves on display on the show, often in sequences where she would run in slow motion.

In addition to earning fame for her acting and modeling careers, Anderson also devotes much of her time to PETA and other organizations which promote the humane treatment of animals. In one of PETA’s most famous campaigns, Anderson appeared nude alongside a slogan implying she’d rather go naked than wear fur.

