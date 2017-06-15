Did You Know Pamela Anderson Had This Back Tattoo?

While it is well-documented that Pamela Anderson is no stranger to showing off some skin, the former Playboy model recently flaunted an intricate tattoo in her latest Instagram post that some of her fans may not have seen before.

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

The black and white image shows the blond bombshell completely topless wearing only a pair of small white shorts. Her long locks were teased into a mess sweeping across her face as she posed with her back towards the camera. Most noticeable in the pic was Pamela’s tattoo stretching across her lower back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anderson shared the pic on Instagram without a caption but the stunning shot truly needed no explanation.

Up Next: Pamela Anderson Closes Out The Weekend With Topless Throwback Pics

More visible than Pamela’s lower back ink is a barbed wire tat on her left arm, which she had done in 1995. The mother of two actually underwent laser treatments to have the barbed wire tattoo removed. However, it is still somewhat visible. At the end of May, Pam posted a photo on Instagram that displayed her arm art and her curvy figure.

🇨🇦 in 🇫🇷 A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on May 31, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

One of the former Baywatch star’s friends spoke out back in 2014 saying that Pamela thought the tattoos were going to become an “eyesore” as she gets older.

More: Pamela Anderson Posts Revealing Photo, Shows Off Barbwire Tattoo

“Pamela is seeing the effects of age and hard living on her body,” the friend said, according to Daily Mail. “Her skin is getting soft. She feels like her tattoos are going to become eyesores. She’s not a kid anymore. She doesn’t want blurry ink all over her wrinkled arms.”

When Pam Anderson isn’t sharing sexy snaps, she is frequently posting about her rumored love interest Julian Assange. At the end of May, she took to Instagram after Swedish prosecutors dropped the rape charges against the Wikileaks founder.

Anderson captioned the pic: “A victory – yes but still angry – #julianassange Detained without charge for 7 years while missing his children grow… I hope people have some remorse about unfounded judgements towards a good man, father, and friend of the truth.”